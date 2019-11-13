The Bob Cesca Podcast: OK Boomer
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by John H. Fisher, P.C.:
OK Boomer — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; John Oliver’s stupendous Bob Murray segment and ‘Eat Shit Bob’; SLAPP suits; Buzz vs Twitter vs PBS; Trump bombs at the Economic Club of New York; Impeachment and the Electoral College; The public impeachment hearings; Trump stopped Bolton from pushing back against Russia in the Black Sea; Nikki Haley can’t be trusted; Anonymous excerpts; With music by Jesse Terry and Prehab; and more!