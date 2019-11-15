The Bob Cesca Podcast: Public Testimony
Public Testimony, Day One — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Junior’s book was bulk purchased; We review day one the public impeachment testimony; George Kent and Bill Taylor; The Conspiracy Theory Party; Taylor’s staffer heard Trump discussing investigations with Sondland; AP reports a second witness to the Sondland call; Peter Welch owns Jim Jordan; Nancy Pelosi explains ‘exculpatory’ to Trump; Eff you, Jonathan Allen; Laura Ingraham is outraged by water; With music by Gilt Lily and Kyle Richards And The Theme Music Collective; and more!