Marcus King Rocks the Revival Tent: “The Well” [VIDEO]

“The Well” is off the new solo debut album from Marcus King. “El Dorado” out January 17th, 2020.

Marcus King’s debut solo record El Dorado is a Dan Auerbach produced, genre-bending release from a world-class young talent. A 23-year-old guitar phenom and innovative songwriter who can simultaneously switch from swaggering rock to supersonic soul - Marcus’ vocal powers take center stage on El Dorado, establishing him as one of the most soulful voices of his generation.

LYRICS

When I was just a young’n bouncin on my momma’s knee

She said son there’s only one thing that sets your soul free

Wasn’t no easy street where I come from

And there wasn’t no sleep until the work was done

Papa was preaching ‘bout the fires of of hell

If you want a drink of water got to go to the well

Cornerstone church tried to curse my soul

But the good lord gave me that rock and roll

Let the spirit pull me under, to the bottom of the well

You wanna live forever but you never can tell

So one for the money, To another show

3 for the father, son and Holy Ghost

—-

Produced by Dan Auerbach

Recorded and Engineered by M. Allen Parker at Easy Eye Sound

Assistant Engineering by Alex Skelton and Caleb VanBuskirk

Mixed by M. Allen Parker and Dan Auerbach at Easy Eye Sound

Mastered by Richard Dodd

