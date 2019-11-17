 

Marcus King Rocks the Revival Tent: “The Well” [VIDEO]

YouTube

Order / stream here “El Dorado:” mk.lnk.to
Listen to “The Well: mk.lnk.to

“The Well” is off the new solo debut album from Marcus King. “El Dorado” out January 17th, 2020.

“The Well” was directed by Reid Long

Marcus King’s debut solo record El Dorado is a Dan Auerbach produced, genre-bending release from a world-class young talent. A 23-year-old guitar phenom and innovative songwriter who can simultaneously switch from swaggering rock to supersonic soul - Marcus’ vocal powers take center stage on El Dorado, establishing him as one of the most soulful voices of his generation.

Marcus King:
Official Website: marcuskingband.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @realmarcusking1

Marcus King Band:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @Marcuskingband

LYRICS

When I was just a young’n bouncin on my momma’s knee
She said son there’s only one thing that sets your soul free
Wasn’t no easy street where I come from
And there wasn’t no sleep until the work was done

Papa was preaching ‘bout the fires of of hell
If you want a drink of water got to go to the well
Cornerstone church tried to curse my soul
But the good lord gave me that rock and roll

Let the spirit pull me under, to the bottom of the well
You wanna live forever but you never can tell
So one for the money, To another show
3 for the father, son and Holy Ghost

—-

Produced by Dan Auerbach
Recorded and Engineered by M. Allen Parker at Easy Eye Sound
Assistant Engineering by Alex Skelton and Caleb VanBuskirk
Mixed by M. Allen Parker and Dan Auerbach at Easy Eye Sound
Mastered by Richard Dodd

Music video by Marcus King, The Well. © 2019 Fantasy Records, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc.

