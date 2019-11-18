This Week’s Impeachment Schedule: Trump’s Turn in the Barrel
Bad days ahead for Donald Trump…
Impeachment schedule this week:
Tuesday:
Jennifer Williams
Alexander Vindman
Kurt Volker
Tim Morrison
Wednesday:
Gordon Sondland
Laura Cooper
David Hale
Thursday:
Fiona Hill
And that’s not all. We have a late entry…
Updating here: David Holmes, the staffer who overheard Sondland’s phone conversation with Trump at a restaurant, will now also testify on Thursday.
Gordon Sondland will be interesting because he’ll be trying to avoid a perjury charge after blatantly lying to defend Trump in his first appearance.