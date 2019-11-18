 

This Week’s Impeachment Schedule: Trump’s Turn in the Barrel

Bad days ahead for Donald Trump…

And that’s not all. We have a late entry…

Gordon Sondland will be interesting because he’ll be trying to avoid a perjury charge after blatantly lying to defend Trump in his first appearance.

