 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: A Rubber Suit and a Really Fast Car

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by McCready Law:

A Rubber Suit And A Really Fast Car — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; It’s day three of the public testimony in the impeachment of Donald Trump; We recap the testimony of Jennifer Williams and Lt. Col. Vindman, as well as Maria Yovanovich’s testimony; Pelosi says Trump is an “imposter”; Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi; Trump’s witness intimidation; David Holmes’s testimony; Trump’s health scare rumors; Fart Gate on Hardball; Bob thanks his Patreon subscribers on ‘Thank You, Patrons’ Day; With music by Battle Tapes and Michael McDermott; and more!

