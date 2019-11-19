 

New From Seth Meyers: Lt. Col. Vindman and Jennifer Williams Give Damning Impeachment Testimonies [VIDEO]

44
Politics • Views: 1,493
0

YouTube

Seth takes a closer look at the House’s third day of public impeachment hearings featuring testimonies from two witnesses with firsthand knowledge of President Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Late Night: bit.ly

Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers Weeknights 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Get more Late Night with Seth Meyers: nbc.com

LATE NIGHT ON SOCIAL
Follow Late Night on Twitter: @LateNightSeth
Like Late Night on Facebook: facebook.com
Follow Late Night Instagram: instagram.com
Late Night on Tumblr: latenightseth.tumblr.com

Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube features A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy, and topical monologue jokes.

GET MORE NBC
Like NBC: facebook.com
Follow NBC: @NBC
NBC Tumblr: nbctv.tumblr.com
YouTube: youtube.com
NBC Instagram: instagram.com

Lt. Col. Vindman and Jennifer Williams Give Damning Impeachment Testimonies: A Closer Look- Late Night with Seth Meyers
YouTube

Late Night with Seth Meyers
youtube.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 191117There are like 6 major phases of this project.We’re in the 2nd phase - sandbags and sand. Last week there were 4 sub sections left. Then we finished the lower wall. This weekend we finished the second of 4, completing ...
DangerMan (misuser of the sarc tag)
14 hours, 47 minutes ago
Views: 144 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Biden Holds on to Commanding Lead in South Carolina (CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has retained his 20-point lead in South Carolina among likely Democratic primary voters, according to a new poll released Monday. Because South Carolina is the first state in the South to hold ...
Thanos
16 hours, 29 minutes ago
Views: 134 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Ford Mustang SUV Starts a Blitz of New Electric Vehicles DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is unveiling its first all-electric SUV, marking the start of an avalanche of battery-powered vehicles coming from mainstream and luxury automakers during the next two years that industry analysts say will boost electric vehicle ...
Thanos
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 225 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Buttigieg Touts Military Service, but Is Wary of Overstating Role That doesn’t mean Buttigieg holds back while campaigning in emphasizing the more dangerous aspects of his time in the war zone to distinguish himself subtly from his top-tier Democratic rivals and directly with President Donald Trump. “I don’t have ...
Thanos
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 208 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Sade - the Sweetest Taboo (Official Live Video From San Diego) Sade – The Sweetest Taboo (Live From San Diego)Listen on Spotify -smarturl.itListen on Apple Music -smarturl.itAmazon - smarturl.it Follow Sade Website - sade.comFacebook - facebook.comTwitter - @sadeofficialInstagram - instagram.com LyricsIf I tell youIf I tell you nowWill you keep ...
Thanos
3 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 239 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
King Princess - Hit the Back (Live Performance) King Princess - Hit The Back (Studio Performance) Literally all King Princess does is take fierce selfies and make gorgeous songs. Well, that’s not everything. The 20-year-old phenom is a proud queer ally, nimbly blending humor and activism both ...
Thanos
3 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 249 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
SAINT MOTEL - Old Soul (Official Visualizer) "Old Soul" - Track #1 from The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1 by SAINT MOTEL. Available everywhere now!saintmotel.lnk.to Follow SAINT MOTEL:instagram.comfacebook.com@saintmotelsaintmotel.com Lyrics: I got rubies in my hands nowI got rubies in my hands nowHow they shine I ...
Thanos
3 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 314 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Raconteurs - “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)” [Official Music Video] Music video for The Raconteurs single “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)” from their latest album HELP US STRANGER. Shot at The House On The Rock in Spring Green, WI. Listen to HELP US STRANGER here: theraconteurs.lnk.to Catch The ...
Thanos
4 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 388 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Vampire Weekend - Sunflower (Live at Austin City Limits) “Sunflower” by Vampire Weekend performed live at Austin City Limits 2019 Father of the Bride available now: smarturl.it Recorded live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX, August 22, 2019Produced by KLRU-TV, Austin PBSProducer: Jeff PetersonDirector: Gary MenottiEditor: Dan MartausCopyright ...
Thanos
4 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 308 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
A Magnificent Cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” by David Byrne and Choir! Choir! Choir! Choir! Choir! Choir! teamed up with David Byrne and a TON of singers in the Ford Foundation lobby of the Public Theater during the Under the Radar Festival to sing 'Heroes' written by David Bowie and Brian Eno It ...
teleskiguy
5 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 509 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook