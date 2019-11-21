WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings - Day 5 — Hill, Holmes to Testify
Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump. Hill told lawmakers in closed-door testimony last month that then-national security adviser John Bolton expressed concerns that the Trump administration was trying to pressure Ukrainian officials. The focus of the impeachment inquiry is a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden. Lawmakers are seeking answers on whether Trump tied that investigation to U.S. aid for Ukraine.