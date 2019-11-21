The Bob Cesca Podcast: Freaks and Weirdos
Freaks And Weirdos — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Days five and six of the public testimony in the impeachment of Donald Trump; Sondland’s bombshell testimony on Wednesday; Fiona Hill and David Holmes today; Everyone was in the loop; Sean Patrick Maloney nails Sondland; Trump’s chopper talk meltdown; Fiona Hill exposes the stupid CrowdStrike conspiracy theory; Holmes on the Kyiv phone call; Romney and Collins met with Trump; Vindman needs Army security after Trump tweet; With music by Pride Fails and Seth Adam; and more!