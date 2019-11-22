STORIES, Featuring Monica Martin: Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
Music • Views: 1,099
a cover of “don’t think twice, it’s all right” by stories.
credits
vocal: monica martin
guitar: ryan lerman
piano: lee pardini
recording engineer: justin glasco
mixing/mastering: justin glasco
cinematography: ricky chavez
editing: merlin showalter
design: sam’s myth
produced by ryan lerman
recorded live at sphq in highland park, california