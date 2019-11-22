 

STORIES, Featuring Monica Martin: Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

38
Music • Views: 1,099
0

YouTube

Subscribe to stories: youtube.com

From the guys who brought you Scary Pockets. A new channel: stories
Stripped-down acoustic covers.
Weekdays.

a cover of “don’t think twice, it’s all right” by stories.

credits
vocal: monica martin
guitar: ryan lerman
piano: lee pardini

recording engineer: justin glasco
mixing/mastering: justin glasco
cinematography: ricky chavez
editing: merlin showalter
design: sam’s myth
produced by ryan lerman

recorded live at sphq in highland park, california

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Gill Landry - I Love You TooMusic video by Gill Landry performing I Love You Too. Gill Landry vevo.ly
Thanos
6 hours ago
Views: 101 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
From Slate: “Why Hasn’t Rudy Giuliani Been Disbarred Yet?”"Where's my TV lawyer?"--Donald Trump The Link Besides facing a potential obstruction charge stemming from his refusal to participate in the House’s impeachment inquiry, Giuliani’s Ukrainian misadventure is now the subject of three seemingly related federal investigations, covering various aspects ...
John Vreeland
1 day, 15 hours ago
Views: 217 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
2020 Democratic Polls: Pete Buttigieg Rises in Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden Back Atop Delegate Hunt The Democratic nomination race remains unsettled because many voters are conflicted between what they want and whether they think can win. Some candidates who generate excitement are also seen as risky. Progressive policies are popular but might be too ...
Thanos
5 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 362 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 191117There are like 6 major phases of this project.We’re in the 2nd phase - sandbags and sand. Last week there were 4 sub sections left. Then we finished the lower wall. This weekend we finished the second of 4, completing ...
DangerMan (misuser of the sarc tag)
3 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 278 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Biden Holds on to Commanding Lead in South Carolina (CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has retained his 20-point lead in South Carolina among likely Democratic primary voters, according to a new poll released Monday. Because South Carolina is the first state in the South to hold ...
Thanos
3 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 227 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Ford Mustang SUV Starts a Blitz of New Electric Vehicles DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is unveiling its first all-electric SUV, marking the start of an avalanche of battery-powered vehicles coming from mainstream and luxury automakers during the next two years that industry analysts say will boost electric vehicle ...
Thanos
4 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 367 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Buttigieg Touts Military Service, but Is Wary of Overstating Role That doesn’t mean Buttigieg holds back while campaigning in emphasizing the more dangerous aspects of his time in the war zone to distinguish himself subtly from his top-tier Democratic rivals and directly with President Donald Trump. “I don’t have ...
Thanos
4 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 344 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Sade - the Sweetest Taboo (Official Live Video From San Diego) Sade – The Sweetest Taboo (Live From San Diego)Listen on Spotify -smarturl.itListen on Apple Music -smarturl.itAmazon - smarturl.it Follow Sade Website - sade.comFacebook - facebook.comTwitter - @sadeofficialInstagram - instagram.com LyricsIf I tell youIf I tell you nowWill you keep ...
Thanos
6 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 372 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
King Princess - Hit the Back (Live Performance) King Princess - Hit The Back (Studio Performance) Literally all King Princess does is take fierce selfies and make gorgeous songs. Well, that’s not everything. The 20-year-old phenom is a proud queer ally, nimbly blending humor and activism both ...
Thanos
6 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 377 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
SAINT MOTEL - Old Soul (Official Visualizer) "Old Soul" - Track #1 from The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1 by SAINT MOTEL. Available everywhere now!saintmotel.lnk.to Follow SAINT MOTEL:instagram.comfacebook.com@saintmotelsaintmotel.com Lyrics: I got rubies in my hands nowI got rubies in my hands nowHow they shine I ...
Thanos
6 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 469 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook