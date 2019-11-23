Brittany Howard Brings the Soul: “Stay High” [VIDEO]

YouTube

From the debut solo album “Jaime” out now.

Order limited edition vinyl at the Official Store: smarturl.it

Listen/Buy from Favorite Retailer: smarturl.it

Credits:

Director: Danny Clinch

Director of Photography: Josh Goleman

Producer: Robert H. Dyar Jr

Audio Engineer: Craig Alvin

Assistant Engineer: Zachary Pancoast

Audio Mixed by: Shawn Everett



Filmed at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN on July 30, 2019.



Vocals and guitar: Brittany Howard

Drums: Nate Smith

Bass: Zac Cockrell

Keyboards: Robert Glasper, Paul Horton, Lloyd Buchanan

Guitars: Alex Chakour, Brad Allen Williams

Background Vocals: Karita Law, Shanay Johnson

STAY HIGH:

I already feel like doing it again, honey

Cuz once you know, then you know and you don’t wanna go

Back to wherever it is that you come from, yeah



I just want to stay high with you



Cuz where I come from everybody frowns and walks around with that ugly thing on their face

And where I come from we work hard and grind and hustle all day (yes! we do!)

There comes a time

There comes a time at night where we get to play

And we smile and laugh

And jump and clap and

Yell and holler and just feel great!



I just want to stay high with you



So, don’t question my state of mind

I’m doing wonderful just fine, thank you. (Thank you!)

Everything is everything and everything is beautiful

(How did you get like that?)

See all I do is keep it cool and don’t worry bout what everyone is doing



I already feel like doing it again, honey!



I just want to stay high with you

