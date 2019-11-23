Brittany Howard Brings the Soul: “Stay High” [VIDEO]
From the debut solo album “Jaime” out now.
Order limited edition vinyl at the Official Store: smarturl.it
Listen/Buy from Favorite Retailer: smarturl.it
Credits:
Director: Danny Clinch
Director of Photography: Josh Goleman
Producer: Robert H. Dyar Jr
Audio Engineer: Craig Alvin
Assistant Engineer: Zachary Pancoast
Audio Mixed by: Shawn Everett
Filmed at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN on July 30, 2019.
Vocals and guitar: Brittany Howard
Drums: Nate Smith
Bass: Zac Cockrell
Keyboards: Robert Glasper, Paul Horton, Lloyd Buchanan
Guitars: Alex Chakour, Brad Allen Williams
Background Vocals: Karita Law, Shanay Johnson
STAY HIGH:
I already feel like doing it again, honey
Cuz once you know, then you know and you don’t wanna go
Back to wherever it is that you come from, yeah
I just want to stay high with you
Cuz where I come from everybody frowns and walks around with that ugly thing on their face
And where I come from we work hard and grind and hustle all day (yes! we do!)
There comes a time
There comes a time at night where we get to play
And we smile and laugh
And jump and clap and
Yell and holler and just feel great!
I just want to stay high with you
So, don’t question my state of mind
I’m doing wonderful just fine, thank you. (Thank you!)
Everything is everything and everything is beautiful
(How did you get like that?)
See all I do is keep it cool and don’t worry bout what everyone is doing
I already feel like doing it again, honey!
I just want to stay high with you