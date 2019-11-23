 

Bon Iver - Naeem (Official Music Video)

Justin Vernon’s latest work is amazing; one of the best albums of the year, maybe the decade, with striking sonic experimentation and moving, powerfully poetic lyrics. This evocative video springs from one of the highlights of the album.

i,i - out now #icommai
boniver.ffm.to

Writer + Director: AG Rojas
EP/Owner: Jackie Kelman Bisbee
Executive Producer: Dinah Rodriguez
Line Producer: Pete Vitale
Director of Photography: Alexis Zabe
Production Designer: Chris Jones
Costume Designer: Tatiana Valentin
Casting: Sonia Hernandez
Visual Effects: a52
Starring: Cynthia Rodriguez, Azul Rodriguez, David Orellana, David Gonzalez Rojas, Christa Haxthausen

Additional Engineering: BJ Burton, Noah Goldstein, Bella Blasko. Additional Production: BJ Burton, TU Dance. Musicians: Toni Pierce-Sands - Claps. Jenn Wasner - Voices. Christian Warner - Voice. Graham Tolbert - Voice. Noah Goldstein - Programming. Psymun -Sampling. Rob Moose - Violin, Viola, String Arrangement, Worm Crew Arrangement, Conductor. Worm Crew - Horns. Brooklyn Youth Chorus + Bryce Dessner - Choral. Writers: BJ Burton, Trever Hagen, Brad Cook, JT Bates, Noah Goldstein.

boniver.org
jagjaguwar.com

