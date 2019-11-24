Here We Go: The Secretary of the Navy Just “Resigned” Over Trump’s Love of War Criminals
BREAKING: In extraordinary resignation letter, US Navy Sec. Spencer writes that “I no longer share the same understanding as the Commander in Chief who appointed me, in regards to the key principle of good order and discipline.” https://t.co/XlAN1PQfMT pic.twitter.com/Lp2LUaHSLb
This is a hell of a non-resignation resignation letter.
So now the Trump-thing is sowing chaos in the military with his fetishistic idolization of war criminals. Trump is doing a great job of demoralizing, deconstructing, and destroying all the branches of government. He’s the Midas of corruption.