In Which We Get Graphic Proof That Donald Trump Hates and Fears Dogs

You may have noticed our so-called president has a certain way he talks about dogs — they’re always used as synonyms for terrible things. He calls women who criticize him “dogs,” he frequently says people were “fired like dogs” or “died like dogs,” etc. He doesn’t own a dog and we’ve never heard Trump say a single positive word about them.

So today, he held a photo op at the White House featuring Conan (who is a girl), the dog who reportedly chased down the leader of ISIS. And he went through the whole event without once touching Conan, as he and Melania stayed as far away from her as possible.

In fact, he was so afraid of Conan he says he wanted to put a muzzle on her. Somebody talked him out of that idiocy, which is too bad because it would have been more revealing that it already is.

Yeah, this is small stuff compared to all the other awful things Trump does, but there’s something extremely telling about his aversion to very good boys and very good girls like Conan.

Trump on the dog that took part in the al-Baghdadi raid: “We were going to put a muzzle on the dog, & I thought that was a good idea, but then it gets even more violent…but no, the dog is incredible. Actually incredible. We spent some good time with it. So brilliant. So smart.” pic.twitter.com/4r5227ofUD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 25, 2019

And… he also threatened reporters, just to make this event even more grotesque.

It’s Conan! Trump tells the press: “If you open your mouths you will be attacked!” pic.twitter.com/uD77WNk7lw — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 25, 2019

Because the Trump gang can’t do anything without it turning weird, they released a statement saying that Conan is not a good girl, she’s a good boy. Uh, I don’t know. What do you think? We report. You deicide.