 

In Which We Get Graphic Proof That Donald Trump Hates and Fears Dogs

338
Politics • Views: 4,552
0

You may have noticed our so-called president has a certain way he talks about dogs — they’re always used as synonyms for terrible things. He calls women who criticize him “dogs,” he frequently says people were “fired like dogs” or “died like dogs,” etc. He doesn’t own a dog and we’ve never heard Trump say a single positive word about them.

So today, he held a photo op at the White House featuring Conan (who is a girl), the dog who reportedly chased down the leader of ISIS. And he went through the whole event without once touching Conan, as he and Melania stayed as far away from her as possible.

In fact, he was so afraid of Conan he says he wanted to put a muzzle on her. Somebody talked him out of that idiocy, which is too bad because it would have been more revealing that it already is.

Yeah, this is small stuff compared to all the other awful things Trump does, but there’s something extremely telling about his aversion to very good boys and very good girls like Conan.

UPDATE at 11/25/19 10:48:37 am by Charles Johnson

And… he also threatened reporters, just to make this event even more grotesque.

UPDATE at 11/25/19 5:46:55 pm by Charles Johnson

Because the Trump gang can’t do anything without it turning weird, they released a statement saying that Conan is not a good girl, she’s a good boy. Uh, I don’t know. What do you think? We report. You deicide.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
UPSAHL - Smile for the Camera (Official Video) Official Music Video | UPSAHL – Smile for the Camera Subscribe to UPSAHLupsahl.lnk.to Listen to Smile for the Camera: upsahl.lnk.to Follow UPSAHLSite: upsahl.comInstagram: instagram.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @upsahlmusic LYRICS We might be youngWe might be recklessSo fucking what That’s how we ...
Thanos
9 hours, 46 minutes ago
Views: 119 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
True Facts: Stinkhorns Gleba. CREDITS BELOW:Dr. Kathie T. Hodge - Dr. Hodge was kind enough to spend time with me on the phone walking me through the incredible complexity of these creatures. She also granted me permission to use the Cornell time ...
Thanos
1 day, 16 hours ago
Views: 178 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Maggie Rogers - Love You for a Long Time (Audio) Listen to "Love You For A Long Time," out now: maggierogers.lnk.to Connect with Maggie: facebook.com@maggierogers instagram.commaggierogers.com Lyrics: Came in like a vision from the old west windLike a bright new dream that I was stepping inI saw your face ...
Thanos
1 day, 16 hours ago
Views: 175 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Emily Remler - SnowfallEast To Wes - 1988
Thanos
1 day, 20 hours ago
Views: 181 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Mark Ronson, Anderson .Paak - Then There Were Two (Official Video) Mark Ronson & Anderson .Paak’s “Then There Were Two” // Out Now: smarturl.it Mark Ronson Presents the Music of “Spies In Disguise” // Pre-Order: smarturl.it “Spies in Disguise” flies into theaters everywhere this Christmas. Starring Will Smith, Tom Holland, ...
Thanos
1 day, 20 hours ago
Views: 178 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Black Pumas - Colors (Official Music Video) "Colors" is available on the Black Pumas’ debut album out now - limited edition vinyl, CD and digital formats: smarturl.it Directed by Kristian Mercado – krismerc.tv FOLLOW BLACK PUMASTour Dates: theblackpumas.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @blackpumasmusicInstagram: instagram.com LYRICSI woke up to the ...
Thanos
1 day, 20 hours ago
Views: 190 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Romeo Void - Never Say Never (Official Video)Music video by Romeo Void performing Never Say Never. (C) 1981 Sony Music Entertainment #RomeoVoid #NeverSayNever #Vevo
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 236 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar (Later… With Jools Holland)Watch more on BBC iPlayerHarry Styles performs Watermelon Sugar on Later… with Jools Holland, BBC Two
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 205 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Paul McCartney - in a Hurry (Audio) Listen to "Home Tonight" and "In A Hurry," the new songs from Paul McCartney: paulmccartney.lnk.to #PaulMcCartney #HomeTonight #InAHurry Music video by Paul McCartney performing In A Hurry (Audio). © 2019 MPL Communications Inc, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, ...
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 216 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Broken Social Scene - Stay Happy (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents Broken Social Scene performing "Stay Happy" live at The Triple Door as part of KEXP's VIP Club Concert series. Recorded July 31, 2019. Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineer: Curt NelsonAudio Mixer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro, Scott ...
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook