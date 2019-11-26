The Bob Cesca Podcast: Nation of Suckers
TRex David Ferguson fills in for Buzz Burbank today
Nation Of Suckers — NSFW! TRex David Ferguson fills in for Buzz Burbank today; The new Facebook alternative site MeWe; Trump doesn’t know what centennial means; Trump on Fox and Friends; Trump is David Brent; Russian trolls on the march; New Rolling Stone investigation into Russian active measures; Tucker Carlson rooting for Russia; SCOTUS and Trump’s taxes; Don McGahn ordered to testify; Lordy there are tapes; Pardoned SEAL Eddie Gallagher did some horrible things; With music by Young Gun Silver Fox and Fabulous Fabulist; and more!