Hozier Does the “Jackboot Jump” [VIDEO]

Directed by Sydney Gawlik

Vocals and Guitar: Andrew Hozier-Byrne

Drums: Rory Doyle

Videographer: Sydney Gawlik

Sound: Stephen Pattison

Lighting Designer: Steven Douglas

Mixed by: Andrew Scheps

Lyrics:

At Standing Rock the Jackboot Jump

You’d swear was all the rage

Whether tearing up old treaties,

Or just tearing up the place

It’s always corporate infrastructure

Over the structure of your face

In Moscow the Jackboot show

Has so much in store

For any silly student

Who doesn’t wanna learn the score

So the Moscow Jackboot Ballet

Finds some scared young dancing floor

In Hong Kong it won’t be long

‘til they have to fall in line

For the long hand of Beijing

Stretching south a thousand miles

Where they rock the Jackboot Jump there

Like that shit’s going out of style

All around the world

You’d think that things were looking rough

But the jackboot only jumps down

On people standing up

So you know good things are happening

When the jackboot needs to jump

