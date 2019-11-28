Hozier Does the “Jackboot Jump” [VIDEO]
Directed by Sydney Gawlik
Vocals and Guitar: Andrew Hozier-Byrne
Drums: Rory Doyle
Videographer: Sydney Gawlik
Sound: Stephen Pattison
Lighting Designer: Steven Douglas
Mixed by: Andrew Scheps
Lyrics:
At Standing Rock the Jackboot Jump
You’d swear was all the rage
Whether tearing up old treaties,
Or just tearing up the place
It’s always corporate infrastructure
Over the structure of your face
In Moscow the Jackboot show
Has so much in store
For any silly student
Who doesn’t wanna learn the score
So the Moscow Jackboot Ballet
Finds some scared young dancing floor
In Hong Kong it won’t be long
‘til they have to fall in line
For the long hand of Beijing
Stretching south a thousand miles
Where they rock the Jackboot Jump there
Like that shit’s going out of style
All around the world
You’d think that things were looking rough
But the jackboot only jumps down
On people standing up
So you know good things are happening
When the jackboot needs to jump
Music video by Hozier performing Jackboot Jump (Live / Audio). © 2019 Rubyworks Limited, under assignment to Island Records, a division of Universal Music Operations Limited