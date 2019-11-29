Shop Amazon’s Black Friday Specials and Help Support LGF

There are some excellent deals on all kinds of stuff today at Amazon (and the sales go on for the rest of the week), and if you click through from one of our links and purchase something we get a small commission through their affiliate program, at no extra cost to you. So this is a great way to take advantage of Amazon’s Black Friday Deals & Sales and help support Little Green Footballs at the same time!

Here’s one example of what’s available — incredible deals on Amazon Fire tablets. I have two and can highly recommend them:

Iframe