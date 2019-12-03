Breaking: Kamala Harris Is Dropping Out of the Presidential Election
Politics • Views: 2,533
Just in…
NEWS - Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential election today, I’m told reliably. She’s informing staff now.
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 3, 2019
Harris came into the race with the highest expectations on her, and the biggest entry into the race with 22,000 people at her rally in Oakland at the end of January - but had struggled with internal fighting and money that had almost completely dried up recently
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 3, 2019
The Washington Post confirms.