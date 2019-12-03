Read the Full Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report
And here’s a highlight, as Rep. Devin Nunes — one of the most sycophantic of the overwhelmingly sycophantic Republicans — is revealed to have been deeply involved in conversations between Rudy Giuliani and his criminal associate Lev Parnas.
This is new: Inpeachment report shows multiple phone calls between @DevinNunes and Rudy’s now indicted former partner Lev Parnas pic.twitter.com/9Cc0gQfhkj
