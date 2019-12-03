The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Kardashian Factor
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Tony Munter Attorney at Law:
The Kardashian Factor — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Our harrowing Thanksgiving holidays; Bob swarmed by the Yang Gang; Kamala Harris drops out; Democratic House Intelligence Committee impeachment report released; Buzz and ‘Chicken Little Democrats’; Judiciary Committee hearings begin Wednesday; Pizzazz; Senate Intelligence Committee found no evidence of Ukraine interference in the election; Former Deutsche Bank executive commits suicide; The Sept 9 call that never happened; Barr vs the DOJ inspector general; With music by Mia Montenegro and Well-Known Strangers; and more!