WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee Impeachment Inquiry Hearing, Thread 2

Here’s a second thread to chat about what’s going on here, since the first one is getting long.

Some points to consider:

The Thirsty Mr. Turley not only argued Clinton’s actions didn’t need to break any laws to be impeachable (he argues the opposite now) but a GW student at the time did a hoax showing Turley would respond to a tv producer but not a student who needed help https://t.co/JLfuOh8vr3 pic.twitter.com/GswjekIyxY — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) December 4, 2019

Anyway here he is in 2014 arguing (again) that impeachment isn’t reliant on statutory violations in a column titled “Five Myths About Impeachment.” Indeed! https://t.co/aDGh3AViWd pic.twitter.com/zonm4kaFiS — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) December 4, 2019

Oh, and by the way? Prof. Jonathan Turley? Here he is at The Hill, pushing the Hunter Biden conspiracy theory.Seems relevant.https://t.co/HWkmZnRlFK — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 4, 2019

And not only once. Here’s Turley a few days later, pushing the conspiracy theory again.https://t.co/S0vAlFoIbD — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 4, 2019