The Bob Cesca Podcast: Don’t Mess With Me
Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Don’t Mess With Me — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; We recap Wednesday’s impeachment testimony; Nancy Pelosi requests articles of impeachment from Judiciary; Pelosi hammers a Sinclair reporter; Professor Karlan and Barron-gate; Trump’s excuse for his ‘do us a favor though’ demand; Kamala for VP; The new Joe Biden ad is a home run; Hillary Clinton on Howard Stern; US Attorney rejects Barr’s deep state conspiracy; With music by C.C. Grace and Gin Chocolate And Bottle Rockets; and more!