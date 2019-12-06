 

Martin Miller With Paul Gilbert on 3-String Guitar, Featuring the Human Capo: “YYZ” (Rush Cover) - Live in Studio

42
Music • Views: 1,933
0

YouTube

Online Guitar Courses - martinmillerguitar.com
JTC Guitar - jtcguitar.com

Rush’s classic instrumental “YYZ” (Mercury) covered live by the Martin Miller Session Band and very special guest Paul Gilbert.

All Martin Miller Session Band live sessions are recorded at Weltklang Tonstudio in Plauen, Germany and are created with the support of the community. We do not monetize these videos, all ads are placed by Youtube, therefor we need your help! Please consider becoming a Patreon for this project if you love what we do, it will ensure that we can release Session Band videos on a regular basis, increase the production value and bring on many more amazing guests. Find out more on:

patreon.com

Big thanks go out to the following Patreons - Markus Weiler, Christian Clemens, John Stone and George Alexandre!

For one-time donations please consider my gofundme campaign:

gofundme.com

Credits:

Martin Miller - Guitar
Paul Gilbert - Guitar
Marius Leicht - Keyboards
Benni Jud - Bass
Felix Lehrmann - Drums
Nico Schliemann - Human Capo

Johannes Plank - Director & Camera
Torsten Solberg - Recording Engineer
Andre Gorjatschow, Manuel Renner, Martina Blazeska, Daniel Espitia - Cameras
Ulrich Wichmann - Camera Assistant

Audio Mix & Video Edit - Martin Miller

Special thanks to Klotz cables for providing the entire session with cables and Universal Audio for providing Paul the UA Ox!

Klotz Cables - klotz-ais.de
Ox by Universal Audio - uaudio.com

Websites:

Weltklang Tonstudio - facebook.com
Benni Jud - bennijud.com
Martin Miller - martinmillerguitar.com

Find my extensive range of guitar courses and masterclasses for all levels of guitar players here -

Online Guitar Courses - martinmillerguitar.com
JTC Guitar - jtcguitar.com

Find my signature Ibanez guitar here -

google.com

I do not own any of the rights to this composition.

Thanks for watching!

#martinmillersessionband #paulgilbert #rush

