Martin Miller With Paul Gilbert on 3-String Guitar, Featuring the Human Capo: “YYZ” (Rush Cover) - Live in Studio
Rush’s classic instrumental “YYZ” (Mercury) covered live by the Martin Miller Session Band and very special guest Paul Gilbert.
Credits:
Martin Miller - Guitar
Paul Gilbert - Guitar
Marius Leicht - Keyboards
Benni Jud - Bass
Felix Lehrmann - Drums
Nico Schliemann - Human Capo
Johannes Plank - Director & Camera
Torsten Solberg - Recording Engineer
Andre Gorjatschow, Manuel Renner, Martina Blazeska, Daniel Espitia - Cameras
Ulrich Wichmann - Camera Assistant
Audio Mix & Video Edit - Martin Miller
Special thanks to Klotz cables for providing the entire session with cables and Universal Audio for providing Paul the UA Ox!
Klotz Cables - klotz-ais.de
Ox by Universal Audio - uaudio.com
I do not own any of the rights to this composition.
