Courtney Barnett Does Leonard Cohen: “So Long, Marianne” (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)

‘So Long, Marianne’ is taken from Courtney Barnett’s album ‘MTV Unplugged (Live In Melbourne)’ out now!

Out on Milk! Records, Marathon Artists and Mom+Pop

MTV Unplugged (Live In Melbourne)

Recorded live at Howler (Brunswick, Melbourne) on Tuesday 22nd October 2019

Courtney Barnett - Guitar, Vocals

Dave Mudie - Drums, Backing Vocals

Bones Sloane - Bass, Backing Vocals

Lucy Waldron - Cello, Backing Vocals

Paul Kelly - Guitar, Vocals, Harmonica

Evelyn Ida Morris - Piano, Vocals

Marlon Williams - Guitar, Vocals

All songs written by Courtney Barnett except Charcoal Lane written by Archie Roach

Not Only I written by Sally Seltmann, Sarah Blasko & Holly Throsby (Seeker Lover Keeper)

So Long, Marianne written by Leonard Cohen

Gina Hanlon - Monitor Engineer

Thomy Sloane - Guitar Technician

Ernie Rose - Audio Director

Nick Bojdak - Broadcast Engineer

John Hall, Gordon Wood, Jarrod Mitchell - Audio Technicians

Jackson McIvor - Stage Technician

Brandon Thomas, Lucy Nettlefold, Simon Bates and all the crew at MTV

MTV Unplugged created by Robert Small and Jim Burns

Luke Shave - Producer

Craig Borg - Production Manager

This concert took place on Wurundjeri land. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

So Long Marianne

Words & Music by Leonard Cohen

Come over to the window, my little darling

I’d like to try to read your palm

I used to think I was some kind of Gypsy boy

Before I let you take me home

Now so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again

Well, you know that I love to live with you

But you make me forget so very much

I forget to pray for the angels

And then the angels forget to pray for us

Now so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again

We met when we were almost young

Deep in the green lilac park

You held on to me like I was a crucifix

As we went kneeling through the dark

Oh, so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again

Your letters, they all say that you’re beside me now

Then why do I feel alone?

I’m standing on a ledge and your fine spider web

Is fastening my ankle to a stone

Now so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again

For now I need your hidden loveI

‘m cold as a new razorblade

You left when I told you I was curious

I never said that I was brave

Oh, so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again

Oh, you are really such a pretty one

I see you’ve gone and changed your name again

And just when I climbed this whole mountainside

To wash my eyelids in the rain

Oh, so long, Marianne

It’s time that we began to laugh

And cry and cry and laugh about it all again