Courtney Barnett Does Leonard Cohen: “So Long, Marianne” (MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne)
‘So Long, Marianne’ is taken from Courtney Barnett’s album ‘MTV Unplugged (Live In Melbourne)’ out now!
TO BUY/STREAM: courtney-barnett.lnk.to
Out on Milk! Records, Marathon Artists and Mom+Pop
courtneybarnett.com.au
-
Follow: lnk.to
-
MTV Unplugged (Live In Melbourne)
Recorded live at Howler (Brunswick, Melbourne) on Tuesday 22nd October 2019
Courtney Barnett - Guitar, Vocals
Dave Mudie - Drums, Backing Vocals
Bones Sloane - Bass, Backing Vocals
Lucy Waldron - Cello, Backing Vocals
Paul Kelly - Guitar, Vocals, Harmonica
Evelyn Ida Morris - Piano, Vocals
Marlon Williams - Guitar, Vocals
All songs written by Courtney Barnett except Charcoal Lane written by Archie Roach
Not Only I written by Sally Seltmann, Sarah Blasko & Holly Throsby (Seeker Lover Keeper)
So Long, Marianne written by Leonard Cohen
Gina Hanlon - Monitor Engineer
Thomy Sloane - Guitar Technician
Ernie Rose - Audio Director
Nick Bojdak - Broadcast Engineer
John Hall, Gordon Wood, Jarrod Mitchell - Audio Technicians
Jackson McIvor - Stage Technician
Brandon Thomas, Lucy Nettlefold, Simon Bates and all the crew at MTV
MTV Unplugged created by Robert Small and Jim Burns
Luke Shave - Producer
Craig Borg - Production Manager
This concert took place on Wurundjeri land. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.
—
So Long Marianne
Words & Music by Leonard Cohen
Come over to the window, my little darling
I’d like to try to read your palm
I used to think I was some kind of Gypsy boy
Before I let you take me home
Now so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again
Well, you know that I love to live with you
But you make me forget so very much
I forget to pray for the angels
And then the angels forget to pray for us
Now so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again
We met when we were almost young
Deep in the green lilac park
You held on to me like I was a crucifix
As we went kneeling through the dark
Oh, so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again
Your letters, they all say that you’re beside me now
Then why do I feel alone?
I’m standing on a ledge and your fine spider web
Is fastening my ankle to a stone
Now so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again
For now I need your hidden loveI
‘m cold as a new razorblade
You left when I told you I was curious
I never said that I was brave
Oh, so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again
Oh, you are really such a pretty one
I see you’ve gone and changed your name again
And just when I climbed this whole mountainside
To wash my eyelids in the rain
Oh, so long, Marianne
It’s time that we began to laugh
And cry and cry and laugh about it all again