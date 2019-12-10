Colbert: In Trump’s Alternate Reality, the IG Report Confirms His Conspiracy Theories (It Doesn’t) [VIDEO]
The DOJ Inspector General released a report today finding no evidence of bias against Donald Trump at the FBI, but that didn’t stop the President from going on camera to claim the report validated his assertions of a vast deep state conspiracy against his campaign. #Monologue #LSSC #Colbert.
Meanwhile…
in interview w/@PeteWilliamsNBC, Attorney General Barr suggests the Obama administration and its FBI posed greater threat to American democracy than the Russians
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 10, 2019
Barr tells @NBCNews the FBI may have acted in “bad faith” in investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. “I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press.”
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) December 10, 2019