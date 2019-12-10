The Bob Cesca Podcast: Articles of Impeachment
Articles Of Impeachment — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Democrats introduce two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump; Avoiding Newt’s mistakes in the Clinton impeachment; Adam Schiff’s remarks; Adam Schiff on waiting and cheating; The Justice Department’s IG report is out; The battle between reality and fantasy; Trump didn’t read the Horowitz Report; Stephanie Grisham lies about falsified evidence; Bill Barr and John Durham disagree with IG’s findings; Trump bashes Chris Wray; Daniel Goldman and Eric Swalwell owned the Judiciary Committee’s testimony this week; With music by Megan McDuffee and Carrie Hamilton; and more!