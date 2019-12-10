 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Articles of Impeachment

173
Politics • Views: 2,235
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Hacking Law Practice, LLC:

Articles Of Impeachment — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Democrats introduce two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump; Avoiding Newt’s mistakes in the Clinton impeachment; Adam Schiff’s remarks; Adam Schiff on waiting and cheating; The Justice Department’s IG report is out; The battle between reality and fantasy; Trump didn’t read the Horowitz Report; Stephanie Grisham lies about falsified evidence; Bill Barr and John Durham disagree with IG’s findings; Trump bashes Chris Wray; Daniel Goldman and Eric Swalwell owned the Judiciary Committee’s testimony this week; With music by Megan McDuffee and Carrie Hamilton; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 191208We’ve mostly stopped counting; shovelfuls, cartloads, wheelbarrow runs, even bags. We do know we just laid 50 bags. It was the last bundle of bags in the original 500 bag order. That was our estimate - 500 bags.We actually 'only' ...
Dangerman (misuser of the sarc tag)
10 hours, 3 minutes ago
Views: 138 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Orville Peck - Nothing Fades Like the Light [OFFICIAL VIDEO] "Nothing Fades Like The Light" by Orville Peck off Pony LP (Release Date: March 22, 2019 Sub Pop / Royal Mountain) TOUR DATES: orvillepeck.comSPOTIFY: open.spotify.com...PONY LP: smarturl.it WEBSITE: orvillepeck.comFACEBOOK: facebook.comINSTAGRAM: instagram.comTWITTER: @orvillepeck #OrvillePeck #NothingFadesLikeTheLight #Country #Pony #HBOsWatchmen VIDEO CREDITS ...
Thanos
14 hours, 26 minutes ago
Views: 188 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
IG Report on Russia Probe: No Evidence of Bias, but Issues With Surveillance : NPR Updated at 5:22 p.m. ET The Justice Department's internal watchdog determined the FBI had sufficient evidence to open the Russia investigation — but sharply criticized the bureau over its surveillance of a former adviser to the Trump campaign. In ...
Thanos
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 226 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 12 • Share to Facebook
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE - Official Trailer (HD) Everything happens for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters next summer. Visit Site:ghostbusters.com Follow Us On Social:facebook.comtwitter.cominstagram.com Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: bit.ly From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes ...
Thanos
1 day, 14 hours ago
Views: 255 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Wonder Woman 1984 TrailerStars Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig. Directed by Patty Jenkins.
Dr Lizardo
2 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 266 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
House Votes to Back Two-State Solution in Middle East WASHINGTON (CN) — Rebuking President Donald Trump, the House of Representatives on Friday passed a resolution supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Smoke rises from Gaza City on May 5, 2019, after Israel launched over 350 airstrikes ...
Thanos
3 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 466 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
California Urged to Rethink 40 Years of ‘Piecemeal’ Freshwater Protections Ultimately the drought had relatively minor impacts on most urban Californians who suddenly had to do things like let their lawns go brown or – gasp – ask for water while dining out. But under the surface, 18 fish ...
Thanos
4 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 511 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
VULFPECK /// Back Pocket (Live at Madison Square Garden)VULFPECK /// Back Pocket (Live at Madison Square Garden)buy on vinyl → vuuulf.com
Thanos
4 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 547 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
EVGENY POBOZHIY QUINTET - Stranger Thoughts Evgeny Pobozhiy Quintet - Stranger Thoughts Evgeny Pobozhiy - guitar, compositionAnton Chekurov - saxNikolai Sidorenko - keysSergey Korchagin - bassAlexander Kulkov - drumsRecorded live @ Blues-minus studio, MoscowViktor Farafontov - sound engineerAndrey Galyamin - videoSergey Gasparyan - mixing2019 ...
Thanos
6 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 600 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 191201 It was an ‘easy’ unchallenging weekend. While low key, we got a lot done. We worked on the upper wall, setting and pounding in the 72 bags we dropped in last week. There are now two courses done completely ...
Dangerman (misuser of the sarc tag)
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 495 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook