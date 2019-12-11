WATCH LIVE: DOJ Inspector General Testifies About FBI’s Investigation of Trump Campaign [VIDEO]
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is set to testify Wednesday about his findings that the FBI investigation of President Trump’s 2016 campaign featured “serious performance failures” but was not motivated by political bias. The testimony comes two days after the release a 434-page report analyzing the FBI investigation, launched in the summer of 2016 to determine if anyone in the Trump campaign was conspiring with Russia to interfere in the presidential election. Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st
