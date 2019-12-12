WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Inquiry: House Judiciary Committee Debates Articles of Impeachment

YouTube

The House continues markup of the Trump impeachment articles, which began Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern. House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against the president and will hold a final vote sometime before Christmas. The Post’s Libby Casey will be joined by reporters Elise Viebeck, Colby Itkowitz and Rhonda Colvin.

Trump is just the fourth president in U.S. history to face impeachment, which could be approved by next week on the House floor. At the center of the Democrats’ case is that Trump sought to withhold military assistance and an Oval Office meeting until Ukraine announced investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and his son. Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st

Follow us:

Twitter: @washingtonpost

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com