The Bob Cesca Podcast: Bacon and Lollipops Forever
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Atlanta Divorce Law Group:
Bacon And Lollipops Forever — NSFW! It’s another Weird Thursday with Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; ‘Miracle Christmas TRex’; Whiny homophobic judge confirmed by the Senate; The Trump Foundation vs Pocahontas; The UK is voting today; Trump and Toilet Flushing; Trump’s rally in Hershey, PA; Senate GOP wants a short impeachment trial; The IG report and the deep state coup; Matt Gaetz and substance abuse; With music by The Bitter Elegance and Twisted Mojo; and more!