Great Band Flashback: Fountains of Wayne, “Maureen” (Live in Chicago) [VIDEO]

Fountains of Wayne perform “Maureen” from the 2009 No Better Place: Live in Chicago concert. Buy the DVD here at: shoutfactory.com

For the band’s first-ever DVD concert, fans are treated to a career-defining set with punchy performances of their hits including “Stacy’s Mom,” “Sink To The Bottom” and “Radiation Vibe.” Having perfected the sounds of summer buzz with tight rhythms, carefree melodies and humor-laced lyrics, the indie pop quartet takes the stage in prime form, knocking out favorite after favorite.

Lyrics:

I pick her up outside the station

She’s telling me about her spring vacation

She’s not leaving much to the imagination

She’s giving me way too much information

Maureen

You don’t know what you do to me

I know you won’t be true to me

The least that you can do for me

Is keep it to yourself

I’m so sorry I don’t mean to shout

It’s just that I can do without

The details of your days and nights and your thoughts and dreams

Maureen, Maureen, Maureen, Maureen, Maureen

Do you know what I mean

Do you know what I mean

Do you know what I mean

She calls me up at ten past midnight

‘Cause she and some guy just had some big fight

And I say “well maybe he’s just not all that bright”

She tells me it’s not his brain that she likes

M-M-M-M-M-Maureen

You don’t know what you do to me

I know you won’t be true to me

The least that you can do for me

Is keep it to yourself

I’m so sorry I don’t mean to shout

But really I can do without

The details of your days and nights and your thoughts and dreams

Maureen, Maureen, Maureen, Maureen

I know you think I’m just a friend

But can we please just put an end

To all the graphic imagery that you insist on feeding me

I can’t accept I’m not the one

Who’s getting to have all the fun

Maybe that’s what friends are for

But I just can’t take it any more

M-M-M-M-M-Maureen

You don’t know what you do to me

I know you won’t be true to me

The least that you can do for me

Is keep it to yourself

I’m so sorry I don’t mean to shout

But really I can do without

The details of your days and nights and your thoughts and dreams

Can we keep it right

Can we keep it clean

Maureen, Maureen, Maureen, Maureen, Maureen