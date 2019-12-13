Great Band Flashback: Fountains of Wayne, “Maureen” (Live in Chicago) [VIDEO]
Fountains of Wayne perform “Maureen” from the 2009 No Better Place: Live in Chicago concert. Buy the DVD here at: shoutfactory.com
For the band’s first-ever DVD concert, fans are treated to a career-defining set with punchy performances of their hits including “Stacy’s Mom,” “Sink To The Bottom” and “Radiation Vibe.” Having perfected the sounds of summer buzz with tight rhythms, carefree melodies and humor-laced lyrics, the indie pop quartet takes the stage in prime form, knocking out favorite after favorite.
Wanna see more videos? Subscribe here: youtube.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @ShoutFactory
Lyrics:
I pick her up outside the station
She’s telling me about her spring vacation
She’s not leaving much to the imagination
She’s giving me way too much information
Maureen
You don’t know what you do to me
I know you won’t be true to me
The least that you can do for me
Is keep it to yourself
I’m so sorry I don’t mean to shout
It’s just that I can do without
The details of your days and nights and your thoughts and dreams
Maureen, Maureen, Maureen, Maureen, Maureen
Do you know what I mean
Do you know what I mean
Do you know what I mean
She calls me up at ten past midnight
‘Cause she and some guy just had some big fight
And I say “well maybe he’s just not all that bright”
She tells me it’s not his brain that she likes
M-M-M-M-M-Maureen
You don’t know what you do to me
I know you won’t be true to me
The least that you can do for me
Is keep it to yourself
I’m so sorry I don’t mean to shout
But really I can do without
The details of your days and nights and your thoughts and dreams
Maureen, Maureen, Maureen, Maureen
I know you think I’m just a friend
But can we please just put an end
To all the graphic imagery that you insist on feeding me
I can’t accept I’m not the one
Who’s getting to have all the fun
Maybe that’s what friends are for
But I just can’t take it any more
M-M-M-M-M-Maureen
You don’t know what you do to me
I know you won’t be true to me
The least that you can do for me
Is keep it to yourself
I’m so sorry I don’t mean to shout
But really I can do without
The details of your days and nights and your thoughts and dreams
Can we keep it right
Can we keep it clean
Maureen, Maureen, Maureen, Maureen, Maureen