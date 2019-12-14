 

Acoustic Guitar in a Beautiful Garden: Trevor Gordon Hall & Sönke Meinen, “That Old Familiar Pain” [VIDEO]

126
Music • Views: 2,407
0

YouTube

“That Old Familiar Pain” - Composed by Trevor Gordon Hall

Arranged and performed by Trevor Gordon Hall and Sönke Meinen during a tour through Germany in the autumn of 2019.

Special thank you to Holger and Kati for their hospitality and permission to film in their beautiful garden.

Sönke Meinen:
soenkemeinen.com
youtube.com
instagram.com
facebook.com

Trevor Gordon Hall:
trevorgordonhall.com
instagram.com
facebook.com

Listen to original track:
Spotify: open.spotify.com
Apple Music: music.apple.com

Purchase CD:
candyrat.com

