Acoustic Guitar in a Beautiful Garden: Trevor Gordon Hall & Sönke Meinen, “That Old Familiar Pain” [VIDEO]
Music • Views: 2,407
“That Old Familiar Pain” - Composed by Trevor Gordon Hall
Arranged and performed by Trevor Gordon Hall and Sönke Meinen during a tour through Germany in the autumn of 2019.
Special thank you to Holger and Kati for their hospitality and permission to film in their beautiful garden.
Sönke Meinen:
soenkemeinen.com
youtube.com
instagram.com
facebook.com
Trevor Gordon Hall:
trevorgordonhall.com
instagram.com
facebook.com
Listen to original track:
Spotify: open.spotify.com
Apple Music: music.apple.com
Purchase CD:
candyrat.com