Samantha Bee Analyzes: Donald Trump and the Articles of Impeachment

Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats have unveiled two articles of impeachment against the president. This is going to be a marathon, not a sprint, so no matter how boring these hearings may be, don’t let the GOP yell you to sleep. Stay mad and stay vigilant and stay away from Devin Nunes if you see him on the street. The man is unhinged.

