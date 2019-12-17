The Bob Cesca Podcast: Stephen Miller’s Finger Nails
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Emerson Straw PL:
Stephen Miller’s Finger Nails — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump will be impeached this week; We were super wrong about the British election; Rachel Maddow and the Resistance striking back; The best of Rocky Mountain Mike; Goodbye Tiny Trump; OLC memo shows Trump can be indicted for impeachment crimes; It’s personal with Bidon; Trump insults Nancy Pelosi’s teeth; The latest polls; Ordinary Working Americans; SCOTUS and presidential immunity; Trump’s crazy Manifesto; With music by Rebel Queens and I Hate You Just Kidding; and more!