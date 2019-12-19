The Bob Cesca Podcast: We Impeached Donald Trump
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Law Office of John J. Sheehan, LLC:
We Impeached Donald Trump — NSFW! Last show of 2019; TRex David Ferguson from the TRex Report Podcast his here; Donald Trump is officially impeached; We recap the historic day; Republicans act like poop flinging monkeys; The nobility and decorum of the Democrats; Pelosi scolds Democratic applause; Pelosi to hold articles until McConnell establishes a fair trial; Tulsi voted present; The civil war over Tiny Trump; The Money Man Returns From The Grave; Mark Meadows is retiring; With music by Quivvver and Lizanne Knott; and more!