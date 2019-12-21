Acoustic Guitar Mastery From Luca Stricagnoli: “The Showman” [VIDEO]
We shot this video two years ago in the beautiful “Teatro Sociale” in Mantova (Italy) and for some reason I just couldn´t bring myself to release this clip. Until now!
The thought behind this composition is this: what does it take to be a great Showman? Sometimes touring around the world can be really tough and I find myself being jet-lagged, tired and full of negative emotions…minutes before jumping on stage!
But you guys drive hours and hours to see me live! You deserve 100% of what I can offer and that´s what I want to give you at every single concert.
To achieve this in difficult moments, it´s necessary to take all the stress, nervousness and sadness and turn them into a powerful and contagious positive energy. The ability to put your personal problems aside and awake the very best of you for the people around: this, to me, is what it takes to be a Showman.
Whatever your job is, if you try to do this everyday when you go to work…you are an inspiration to me!
