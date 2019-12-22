A Gorgeous Harp Guitar Piece by Antoine Dufour: “You & I” [VIDEO]

YouTube

Here’s a harp guitar version of my old song «You & I» (Toi et moi). That’s a song that I actually wrote just before getting this harp guitar. It was inspired by Stephen Bennett playing his harp guitar. I was trying to emulate the feel of his writing on harp guitar, but on my 6 string. I recently remembered that this tune was meant to be played on harp guitar and decided to work on it.

It’s a song I wrote for my wife, Annie. You can find a lot of symbolism in this tune about 2 people or duality, combination, completion, etc. The major chord versus it’s minor relative (F#m9 and Amaj7), male female, etc. Of course it depicts our relation. This version show also evolution in that relation. Happy moments, moments of sensibility, as well as the ones that seems like chaos at times. You know, those very quick moments when everything climbs up so fast emotionally, leading into incertain periods. The clock of time at the end represents my wish to make this relation stand the test of time. The ending chord is a D maj9 #11 which contains the 2 chords together for obvious reason. Hope you dig it.

The tuning is:

harp, low to high: E, F#, A, C#, D, E

Guitar, low to high: F#, A, D, G, B, E, w/partial capo on the 4 first strings 2nd fret.

It’s a Duane Noble Harp Guitar: harpguitarmusic.com

Recorded with 3 mics:

Charter Oak E700

Charter Oak M900t

Royer R 10

I use:

Ernie Ball Strings: ernieball.com

DiMarzio Pickups: dimarzio.com