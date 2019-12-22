Donald Trump’s Anti-Windmill Rants Are Getting Weirder: “Fumes Are Spewing Into the Air!”

“Ya wanna see a bird graveyard?”

Trump’s nuts rant about wind energy: “I never understood wind. You know, I know windmills very much… Gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right? So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes & everything.” pic.twitter.com/DvkJq9NbWg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 23, 2019

Not much left to say about this deranged man who would be king, except to note that this time around his anti-windmill obsession has some colorful new details, like the massive amounts of gases and fumes they admit, and the bird graveyards they create.

I guarantee this is the first time you’ve heard a president say to an audience, “Ya wanna see a bird graveyard?”