 

Donald Trump’s Anti-Windmill Rants Are Getting Weirder: “Fumes Are Spewing Into the Air!”

“Ya wanna see a bird graveyard?”
Not much left to say about this deranged man who would be king, except to note that this time around his anti-windmill obsession has some colorful new details, like the massive amounts of gases and fumes they admit, and the bird graveyards they create.

I guarantee this is the first time you’ve heard a president say to an audience, “Ya wanna see a bird graveyard?”

