 

A Los Lobos Tiny Desk Christmas Concert [VIDEO]

59
Music • Views: 834
0

YouTube

Watch Los Lobos play a special holiday Tiny Desk Concert.

More from NPR Music:
Tiny Desk Concerts: npr.org
Twitter: @nprmusic
Instagram: instagram.com

Dec. 18, 2019 | Felix Contreras — When Los Lobos gathered behind the Tiny Desk, it felt like they were cramped in the back room of a family Christmas party. “The only thing missing today are the tamales!,” I told my office mates while introducing the band, a reference to a Mexican-American Christmas meal staple. The vibe in the room was definitely familia, with the presence of many long-time fans as well as folks who came for the holiday cheer, Lobos style.

The band called up tunes from the Latin Holiday song book, straight from their recently released, first-ever Christmas album, Llegó Navidad, a bilingual collection of songs from across Latin America and the U.S.

They kicked it off with an obscure novelty hit that was once popular in Latino households in the southwest, “¿Dónde Está Santa Claus?.” It was originally a lushly orchestrated affair that is now a “lowrider oldie.”

The new album’s title cut, “Llegó Navidad,” is actually a classic from the Fania Records catalog originally performed by the Puerto Rican composer and singer Ismael Rivera. Los Lobos retains its pan Latin callout to holiday celebrations across Latin America, set to a slow burning montuno groove.

The band adds a David Hidalgo and Louie Perez original to the Latin holiday songbook with “Christmas and You,” a plaintive ballad about desperate loss that we would easily call a carte vena (vein cutter). The great Mexican essayist Alma Guillermoprieto once wrote that it’s not a real Mexican party “until someone cries” and this song does the trick.

The party ends by sending everyone home, dancing with “It’s Christmas Time In Texas,” a song by the great Tex- Mex troubadour, Freddy Fender. It’s a Los Lobos scorcher, complete with accordion and good times that would get even abuelita dancing.

SET LIST
“¿Dónde Está Santa Claus?”
“Llegó Navidad”
“Christmas and You”
“It’s Christmas Time in Texas”

MUSICIANS
David Hidalgo: guitar, vocals; Louie Perez: percussion, jarana, vocals; Cesar Rosas: guitar, vocals; Conrad Lozano: bass, vocals; Steve Berlin: baritone sax, keyboards; Enrique “Bugs” Gonzalez: drums, vocals; Marcos Reyes: percussion

CREDITS
Producers: Felix Contreras, Kara Frame, Maia Stern; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio engineers: Josh Rogosin, Patrick Boyd; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Jack Corbett; Editor: Morgan Noelle Smith; Executive producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Catie Dull/NPR

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Black Pumas - Colors (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Black Pumas performing "Colors" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded October 18, 2019. Host: Cheryl WatersAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Jim Beckmann kexp.orgtheblackpumas.com
Thanos
5 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 583 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Joe Hisaishi - One Summer’s DayOfficial music video by Joe Hisaishi from his coming best album ‘Dream Songs: The Essential Joe Hisaishi’ ►Stream/Pre-order here: deccagold.lnk.to►Subscribe to Joe Hisaishi on YouTube: hisaishi.lnk.to
Thanos
6 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 702 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Greensleeves - Sarah Jarosz Subscribe to the Live from Here channel and click the bell for notifications: bit.ly Sarah Jarosz, Chris Thile, and our band play "Greensleeves" on our December 14, 2019 show. #SarahJarosz #ChrisThile #Greensleeves The band: Sarah Jarosz, Chris Thile, Mike ...
Thanos
6 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 702 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 191215 Let's start with a couple of pictures we forgot to take last weekRecall we ran out of bags and started dumping backfill in the deep end but didnt pound it down. On to new business. We scavenged enough bags ...
Dangerman (misuser of the sarc tag)
1 week ago
Views: 567 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Tenors - Auld Lang Syne (Official Video) A song of friends, old times, drinking, soccer, butterflies and more. Auld Lang Syne by The Tenors | (Official Video) Auld Lang Syne’ by The Tenors from Christmas Together, available now.Purchase/ Stream Album: tenors.lnk.to Exclusive album bundle with a ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 786 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Greensleeves - Cello/Violin/Piano & String OrchestraA mysterious and beautifully orchestrated arrangement of this Christmas classic. Download the recording or get the sheet music here: mattrileymusic.com Arrangement: Matt RileyCello: Rachelle LaNae SmithViolin: Erika BlancoRecorded at The Library Studio in Minneapolis, MN.
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 820 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Dúlamán — Choral Scholars of University College Dublin Traditional Irish arr. Desmond Earley From the brand-new album 'Perpetual Twilight'BUY IT NOW: hyperurl.coThe Choral Scholars of University College DublinSolo: Ciarán O’DonovanReleased on Signum RecordsHear It Live: ucdchoralscholars.ieSheet Music via Seolta: bit.ly Website: ucdchoralscholars.ieFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: twitter.comInstagram: @ChoralScholars Dúlamán is ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 867 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Gary Clark Jr. - Pearl Cadillac (Feat. Andra Day) [Official Audio]Official Audio for Gary Clark Jr.'s "Pearl Cadillac (Feat. Andra Day)" Stream Now At warnerr.ec For more info visit garyclarkjr.com
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 940 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 • Share to Facebook
Andrew Bird - Roma Fade (Live at the Palace Theatre for the Current) Andrew Bird performs "Roma Fade" from the 2016 album "Are You Serious?" at his September concert at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul. Watch the full concert: YouTube #indie #live #concert Band Members Andrew Bird - vocals, violin, guitar, ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 888 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Silversun Pickups - Don’t Know Yet (Official Video) New album Widow's Weeds out now!Stream/grab a copy of Widow's Weeds: smarturl.it Silversun Pickups on tour now: silversunpickups.com Check out Brian's interview with Billboard here: billboard.com Director: Alan Del Rio OrtizExecutive Producer: Doug KlingerProducer: Kaytee RaeProduction Company: ReprobatesDirector of ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 6,133 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook