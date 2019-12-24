Dirty Loops: “Hit Me” [VIDEO]

YouTube

This isn’t brand new, but I can’t believe I never heard of this band from Sweden until recently, because they’re absolutely incredible.

Pre-order Dirty Loop’s new album ‘Loopified’ (Available 8/19 *U.S.) - the first 150 to purchase will get a signed copy! Go here: bit.ly

iTunes : smarturl.it

Amazon:smarturl.it

Amazon MP3: smarturl.it



Join Dirty Loops Online:

Facebook: facebook.com

Twitter: @dirtyloops

Official Website: dirty-loops.com

Music video by Dirty Loops performing Hit Me. (C) 2014 The Verve Music Group, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc.