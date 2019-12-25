Sufjan Stevens, “Christmas Unicorn”
“It’s all right, I love you”
A surreal parable for a 21st century Christmas.
Visuals are a Christmas gift from @fatblood of walkinghouse.co
VJ + Director : William “Zoe” FitzGerald
Puppeteer + DA : Moses Kaufmann
From Sufjan Stevens’ “Silver & Gold” Christmas Unicorn: Songs for Christmas, Vol. 10
