Great New Acoustic Track by Snarky Puppy Guitarist Mark Lettieri: “Ojai” [VIDEO]
Music • Views: 683
Download and Streaming: orcd.co
Lossless Audio: marklettieri.bandcamp.com…
CDs: store.cdbaby.com…
From the album, “Things of That Nature,” released on GroundUP Music.
“Ojai” written and produced by Mark Lettieri
Personnel:
Mark Lettieri: acoustic guitars, resonator guitar
Jason “JT” Thomas: shaker
Recorded and mixed by Joey Lomas at January Sound Studios
Mastered by Dave McNair
Filmed and edited by Andy Laviolette
© 2019 Markus Justinius Music (SESAC)
© 2019 GroundUP Music