New Details on the US War Criminal Pardoned by Trump: Fellow SEALs Called Him “Evil” and “Toxic”
One of the most horrifyingly wrong things about our horrifyingly wrong president* is his attraction to and support for dictators… and sadistic war criminals. The New York Times has released video with disturbing new details about crimes committed by Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who Trump recently pardoned against the Pentagon’s wishes.
Chilling new details have emerged about the conduct of the Navy SEAL who was accused of war crimes but supported by President Trump. Confidential footage obtained by The New York Times shows members of SEAL team 7 being interviewed about the conduct of special operations chief Edward Gallagher. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joined CBSN with more.