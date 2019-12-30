In Which Joe Biden Suggests He Might Pick a Republican as Running Mate [VIDEO]

YouTube

Yeesh.

I’m beginning to realize that Joe Biden’s going to be the Democratic nominee, and this statement shows again why I’m really not feeling all that great about it. In which universe is he going to find a Republican worthy of being a dog catcher, let alone a vice president?

I know he’s trying to project that image of quiet old white normalcy, but after what’s happened this kind of stuff feels nearly as delusional as one of Trump’s rants.