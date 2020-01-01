Video: Kim Jong Un Says North Korea No Longer Bound by Nuclear Test Moratorium

YouTube

This is one of our impeached president’s biggest, stupidest foreign policy failures. North Korea has repeatedly, for decades, reneged on every deal they’ve made with the US, while inching closer to a truly threatening nuclear capability. Trump, in his narcissistic way, thought he could con this murderous dictator — but he’s the one who got suckered.

And Trump still says, “I think Kim Jong Un is a man of his word.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country no longer feels bound by its self-imposed suspension on nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missile tests. Isaac Stone Fish, a CBSN contributor and senior fellow at the Asia Society’s Center on U.S.-China Relations, joined CBSN to discuss the announcement.

By the way, the scene in the video above where Kim Jong Un is applauded in robotic unison by an audience of North Korean officials is seriously unnerving.