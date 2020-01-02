The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Human Academy
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Floyd Oliver Attorney at Law:
The Human Academy — NSFW! Our first show of 2020; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; The first deceptively edited video of the year has arrived; War criminal Eddie Gallagher launches his own ‘lifestyle brand’; Australia, the climate crisis and reader apathy; Unredacted emails show Trump ordered hold on Ukraine aid; Justice Department’s suspicious redactions; Trump and fighting impeachment in court; Julian Castro is out; Joe Biden and the Republicans; Corey Lewandowski not running for Senate; Bob’s brush with a Trump-Russia celeb; Melania’s New Year’s Resolution; With music by Cookie and Stop Calling Me Frank and more!