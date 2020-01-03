Hear That Sound? Those Are the War Drums.

The impeached president is now sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, men and women who will pay with their lives for Trump’s folly.

The president’s cronies are claiming that Trump’s illegal assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was necessary to stop “an imminent attack,” but nobody should believe anything this gang of proven liars says. They’re covering for a president who was impeached for abuse of power —and who is abusing his power again by ordering this insanely provocative attack without getting Congressional approval.