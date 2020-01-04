An Excellent Suspenseful Science Fiction Short: “Plurality” [VIDEO]
Time travelers are hidden among us and they aren’t friendly.
After the state of New York gives the police access to “The Grid,” a new technology that allows people to purchase anything with a quick scan of their fingerprint, crime drops almost instantly. However, they also discover that certain people are popping up in two places at once.
Japanese subtitles provided by Yoshinori Okubo