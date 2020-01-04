Save the Humans: The Turning Point [VIDEO]
‘The Turning Point’ explores the destruction of the environment, climate change and species extinction from different perspective. Music by Wantaways.
Created in After Effects, Premiere Pro, Clip Studio Pro and Cinema 4D.
Written, directed and animated by Steve Cutts
Follow me here:
instagram.com
facebook.com
stevecutts.com
Music by Wantaways
► Stream song on Spotify: open.spotify.com;
► Download song on iTunes: music.apple.com;
► Subscribe to Wantaways on YouTube: bit.ly
► Stream song on Soundcloud: SoundCloud
THE TURNING POINT Song Lyrics
My heart is free
My heart is free
No place where I would rather be
My heart is free
My heart is free
Until you come to rescue me
You find me here
You find me here
You dry my eyes and shed a tear
You turn me bad
You turn me good
Forget to hope and learn to fear
CHORUS
Tell me that its good
If we do something
Believe in something
I don’t think I should
If it aint nothing
If it aint nothing good
My heart is free
My heart is free
No place where I would rather be
You find me here
You find me here
You dry my eyes and shed a tear
CHORUS