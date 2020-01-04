Save the Humans: The Turning Point [VIDEO]

YouTube

‘The Turning Point’ explores the destruction of the environment, climate change and species extinction from different perspective. Music by Wantaways.

Created in After Effects, Premiere Pro, Clip Studio Pro and Cinema 4D.

Written, directed and animated by Steve Cutts

THE TURNING POINT Song Lyrics

My heart is free

My heart is free

No place where I would rather be

My heart is free

My heart is free

Until you come to rescue me

You find me here

You find me here

You dry my eyes and shed a tear

You turn me bad

You turn me good

Forget to hope and learn to fear

CHORUS

Tell me that its good

If we do something

Believe in something

I don’t think I should

If it aint nothing

If it aint nothing good

My heart is free

My heart is free

No place where I would rather be

You find me here

You find me here

You dry my eyes and shed a tear

CHORUS