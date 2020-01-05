A Beautiful Acoustic Guitar Piece by Gints Smukais to Demonstrate an Amazing New Device: “Dot”
A curious piece of music from Gints’s upcoming album “Thaw”. (2020)
“Dot” trans. (LV-ENG): “To Give”
Recorded as a part of Gamechanger Audio Sessions with the PLUS Pedal.
A new kind of audio processing engine that offers piano-style sustain for electric guitars and all other melodic instruments. It is a vast extension of your instrument that bridges the gap between rhythm and lead playing and lets players explore totally new territories.
