A Beautiful Acoustic Guitar Piece by Gints Smukais to Demonstrate an Amazing New Device: “Dot”

A curious piece of music from Gints’s upcoming album “Thaw”. (2020)

“Dot” trans. (LV-ENG): “To Give”

Recorded as a part of Gamechanger Audio Sessions with the PLUS Pedal.

A new kind of audio processing engine that offers piano-style sustain for electric guitars and all other melodic instruments. It is a vast extension of your instrument that bridges the gap between rhythm and lead playing and lets players explore totally new territories.

