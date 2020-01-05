 

A Beautiful Acoustic Guitar Piece by Gints Smukais to Demonstrate an Amazing New Device: “Dot”

251
Music • Views: 2,566
0

YouTube

A curious piece of music from Gints’s upcoming album “Thaw”. (2020)
“Dot” trans. (LV-ENG): “To Give”

Recorded as a part of Gamechanger Audio Sessions with the PLUS Pedal.

A new kind of audio processing engine that offers piano-style sustain for electric guitars and all other melodic instruments. It is a vast extension of your instrument that bridges the gap between rhythm and lead playing and lets players explore totally new territories.

Learn more about Gamechanger Audio and the PLUS Pedal here:
gamechangeraudio.com

Where else to follow Gints: open.spotify.com
& gints-smukais.bandcamp.com
& itunes.apple.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com

Follow Gamechanger Audio: gamechangeraudio.com
instagram.com
facebook.com
@GamechangerA

