And Now, Trump’s Impeachment War Begins
OK, here it is. The war launched by our impeached con man president Donald Trump is starting.
Iran has launched “more than a dozen” ballistic missiles against at least two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq. The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed the attacks in a statement, and said, “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”
6 US F-35s seen taking of from UAE. Iran issues warning to UAE that they will be attacked should any US aircraft launched from their country attack Iran.
