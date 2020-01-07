The Bob Cesca Podcast: Silent Night, Holy Crap
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Seth Okin Attorney at Law:
Silent Night, Holy Crap — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The Crisis in Iran; Trump didn’t know who Soleimani was in 2015; Trump’s madman theory; Pentagon officials gave Trump some choices, he chose the crazy one; Trump loses Tucker Carlson and Rand Paul; Esper contradicts Trump; Trump and Endless Wars; Nikki Haley will always be a Red Hat; Mike Flynn’s sentencing; Moscow Mitch and witnesses; Bolton and Rudy want to testify; With music by Rigorous Proof and Suburban Gypsies; and more!